A high wind warning has been announced for Fontana, according to the National Weather Service.
The warning will last from Wednesday night, Jan. 25 to Thursday night, Jan. 26, with wind gusts as high as 55 miles per hour at various times.
Here is the forecast:
Wednesday, Jan. 25 — Sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with a north wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.
Wednesday night — Clear, with a low around 44. Windy, with a north wind 25 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.
Thursday, Jan. 26 — Patchy blowing dust. Sunny, with a high near 62. Windy, with a north wind 30 to 35 mph, with gusts as high as 55 mph.
Thursday night — Clear, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a north wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.