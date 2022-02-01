A high wind warning has been announced for the Fontana area, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Wednesday, Feb. 2 — Sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy, with a north wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.
Wednesday night — Clear, with a low around 41. Windy, with a north wind 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.
Thursday, Feb. 3 — Sunny, with a high near 62. Windy, with a north wind 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.
Thursday night — Clear, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a north wind 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.
