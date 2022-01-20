A high wind warning will be in effect in Fontana on Friday afternoon and evening, Jan. 21 and Saturday, Jan. 22, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Friday, Jan. 21 -- Sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a north wind 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.
Friday night -- Clear, with a low around 48. Windy, with a north wind 20 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.
Saturday, Jan. 22 -- Sunny, with a high near 65. Windy, with a north wind 20 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.
Saturday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 48. North wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.
Sunday, Jan. 23 -- Sunny, with a high near 69.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.