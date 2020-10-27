Strong winds remain in the forecast for Tuesday, Oct. 27 in Fontana, according to the National Weather Service.
Even though the winds calmed down somewhat during the evening hours of Monday, Oct. 26, a high wind warning and red flag warning remained in effect.
Many houses in Fontana lost power because of the Santa Anas, and other homes lost Internet connection. Some damage due to fallen trees was reported.
Here is the forecast:
Tuesday, Oct. 27 -- Patchy smoke between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 74. Windy, with a north wind 15 to 20 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.
Tuesday night -- Patchy smoke after 8 p.m. Clear, with a low around 50. North wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday, Oct. 28 -- Patchy smoke. Sunny, with a high near 78. North wind around 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday night -- Clear, with a low around 51. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday, Oct. 29 -- Sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 55.
Friday, Oct. 30 -- Sunny, with a high near 83.
