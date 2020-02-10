A high wind warning will be in effect in Fontana through Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 11, according to the National Weather Service.
Wind gusts as high as 50 mph were expected.
Here is the forecast:
Monday, Feb. 10 -- Sunny, with a high near 65. Windy, with a northeast wind 25 to 35 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph.
Monday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Windy, with a north wind 15 to 20 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.
Tuesday, Feb. 11 -- Sunny, with a high near 65. Windy, with a north wind 20 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.
Tuesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 45. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday, Feb. 12 -- Sunny, with a high near 68. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable.
