A high wind warning will continue in Fontana until Tuesday morning, Jan. 7, according to the National Weather Service.
Gusts of up to 50 miles per hour are expected.
Here is the forecast:
Monday, Jan. 6 -- Sunny, with a high near 69. Windy, with a north wind 30 to 35 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph.
Monday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Windy, with a north wind 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.
Tuesday, Jan. 7 -- Sunny, with a high near 73. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Tuesday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.
Wednesday, Jan. 8 -- Sunny, with a high near 62. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.