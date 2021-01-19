A high wind warning will continue in Fontana until Wednesday night, Jan. 20, according to the National Weather Service.
The powerful winds caused damage at various locations in the local area on Jan. 19. In one incident, a tree fell and hit the roof of a residence in Rancho Cucamonga.
Here is the forecast:
Wednesday, Jan. 20 -- Patchy blowing dust. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a north wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.
Wednesday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. North wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Thursday, Jan. 21 -- Sunny, with a high near 69. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the morning.
Thursday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.