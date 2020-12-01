A high wind watch and a red flag warning have been announced for Wednesday night, Dec. 2 in Fontana, according to the National Weather Service.
The fire danger will continue all the way through Friday, Dec. 4 because of strong Santa Ana winds. There will also be the possibility of public safety power shutoffs during those days in Fontana.
Here is the forecast:
Wednesday, Dec. 2 -- Sunny, with a high near 74. North wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Wednesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 47. North wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.
Thursday, Dec. 3 -- Sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy, with a north wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.
Thursday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Breezy.
Friday, Dec. 4 -- Sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy.
