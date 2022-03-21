Hot and breezy conditions are in the forecast for Fontana during the upcoming days, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the outlook:
Tuesday, March 22 -- Sunny, with a high near 87. North wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.
Tuesday night -- Clear, with a low around 60. North wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday, March 23 -- Sunny, with a high near 88. North wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.
Wednesday night -- Clear, with a low around 61. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable.
Thursday, March 24 -- Sunny, with a high near 90.
