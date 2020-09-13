Temperatures will be in the high 90s and low 100s this week in Fontana, according to the National Weather Service.
Fontanans are urged to be careful about being outdoors because of the poor air quality created by smoke from the Bobcat Fire.
Here is the forecast:
Sunday, Sept. 13 -- Widespread haze. Sunny, with a high near 97. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Sunday night -- Widespread haze before midnight. Clear, with a low around 66. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Monday, Sept. 14 -- Sunny, with a high near 99. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Monday night -- Clear, with a low around 68. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday, Sept. 15 -- Sunny, with a high near 100. Light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday night -- Clear, with a low around 68.
Wednesday, Sept. 16 -- Sunny, with a high near 100.
Wednesday night -- Clear, with a low around 67.
Thursday, Sept. 17 -- Sunny, with a high near 98.
Thursday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 66.
Friday, Sept. 18 -- Sunny, with a high near 96.
