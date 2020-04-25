Hot weather will continue for several more days in Fontana, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Sunday, April 26 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Sunday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Monday, April 27 -- Sunny, with a high near 88. Light northwest wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Monday night -- Clear, with a low around 64.
Tuesday, April 28 -- Sunny, with a high near 93.
Tuesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 66.
Wednesday, April 29 -- Sunny, with a high near 92.
Wednesday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Thursday, April 30 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Thursday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.
