It will be a windy week in Fontana, according to the National Weather Service.
A wind advisory will be in effect through Monday, Feb. 7, and breezy conditions will continue in the days thereafter.
Here is the forecast:
Sunday, Feb. 6 -- Sunny, with a high near 74. Windy, with a north wind 25 to 35 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph.
Sunday night -- Clear, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a north wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.
Monday, Feb. 7 -- Sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a north wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.
Monday night -- Clear, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a north wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.
Tuesday, Feb. 8 -- Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a north wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.
Tuesday night -- Clear, with a low around 55. Breezy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.