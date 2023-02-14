Fontana will continue to have cold temperatures and breezy conditions in the upcoming days, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Wednesday, Feb. 15 -- Sunny, with a high near 58. North wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Wednesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 39. North wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Thursday, Feb. 16 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. North wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Thursday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
