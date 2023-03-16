It will get a bit warmer in Fontana in the next few days, and there will be no rain, according to the National Weather Service.
However, another storm is likely to arrive in the local area at the start of next week.
Here is the forecast:
Thursday, March 16 — Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday, March 17 — Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 67. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Saturday, March 18 — Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
