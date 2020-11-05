The weather will suddenly turn cold and rainy this weekend in Fontana, according to the National Weather Service.
Temperatures will plunge from 93 degrees on Thursday, Nov. 5 to 56 degrees on Saturday, Nov. 7.
Thursday, Nov. 5 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. North wind 5 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Thursday night -- Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.
Friday, Nov. 6 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Friday night -- A chance of showers, mainly after 10 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday, Nov. 7 -- Showers likely, mainly between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Saturday night -- A chance of showers, mainly after 4 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday, Nov. 8 -- Showers likely, mainly between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Sunday night -- A chance of showers before 10 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.
Monday, Nov. 9 -- Sunny, with a high near 61.
