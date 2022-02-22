Cold, rainy winter weather has arrived in Fontana.
The precipitation could continue through Wednesday, Feb. 23, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Tuesday, Feb. 22 -- Showers, mainly after 11 a.m. High near 52. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday night -- Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 40. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday, Feb. 23 -- A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Wednesday night -- Patchy frost after 11 p.m. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 35. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Thursday, Feb. 24 -- Patchy frost before 11 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 59. North wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
