Lots of rain could be arriving in Fontana starting on Sunday night, April 5, according to the National Weather Service.
The precipitation could continue for several days, and will be particularly strong on Monday, April 6. when temperatures will drop into the 50s.
Here is the forecast:
Saturday, April 4 -- Patchy fog before noon. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 70. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Sunday, April 5 -- A slight chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Sunday night -- A chance of showers before midnight, then rain likely after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Monday, April 6 -- Rain. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 58. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Monday night -- Rain likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a chance of rain and thunderstorms after midnight. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Tuesday, April 7 -- A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59.
Tuesday night -- A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Wednesday, April 8 -- A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61.
Wednesday night -- A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.
Thursday, April 9 -- A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 61.
Thursday night -- A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.
