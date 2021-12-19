The weather will be relatively nice for a couple of days, but then lots of rain could drench the Fontana area later this week, and possibly even on Christmas Day, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Monday, Dec. 20 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Monday night -- Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday, Dec. 21 -- Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday night -- A slight chance of rain after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 10 percent.
Wednesday, Dec, 22 -- A chance of rain, mainly after 10 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday night -- Rain likely, mainly after 10 p.m. The rain could be heavy at times. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Thursday, Dec. 23 -- Rain likely. The rain could be heavy at times. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56.
Thursday night -- Rain likely, mainly before 10 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Friday, Dec. 24 -- A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 56.
Friday night -- A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.
Saturday, Dec. 25, Christmas Day -- A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53.
