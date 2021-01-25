Rain is likely to fall in the Fontana area most days this week, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Monday, Jan. 25 -- Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 10 a.m, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Monday night -- A slight chance of showers before 10 p.m. Areas of frost after 10 p.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 32. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tuesday, Jan. 26 -- Areas of frost before 10 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 50. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.
Tuesday night -- A slight chance of showers after 4 a.m. Increasing clouds, with a low around 40. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 10 percent.
Wednesday, Jan. 27 -- A chance of showers, mainly after 10 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. East wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday night -- A chance of showers, mainly after 4 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Thursday, Jan. 28 -- A chance of showers before 10 a.m, then rain likely, mainly after 4 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Thursday night -- Rain. The rain could be heavy at times. Cloudy, with a low around 47.
Friday, Jan. 29 -- Rain before 10 a.m, then showers likely, mainly between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. The rain could be heavy at times. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53.
Friday night -- A chance of showers, mainly before 10 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Saturday, Jan. 30 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.
