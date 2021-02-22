There will be lots of sunshine in Fontana during the upcoming week, according to the National Weather Service.
Winds are expected to calm down by Tuesday night, Feb. 23.
Here is the forecast:
Monday, Feb. 22 -- Sunny, with a high near 76. Windy, with a north wind 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.
Monday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 51. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday, Feb. 23 -- Sunny, with a high near 78. North wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 50. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday, Feb. 24 -- Sunny, with a high near 72. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Wednesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 45.
Thursday, Feb. 25 -- Sunny, with a high near 69.
Thursday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 47.
Friday, Feb. 26 -- Sunny, with a high near 74.
Friday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 47.
Saturday, Feb. 27 -- Sunny, with a high near 68.
