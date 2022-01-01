Fontana residents are enjoying sunny skies at the start of the New Year.
After a series of storms blasted the local area this past week, there will be lots of sunshine in the first full week of 2022, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Sunday, Jan. 2 -- Sunny, with a high near 59. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday night -- Clear, with a low around 38. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Monday, Jan. 3 -- Sunny, with a high near 59. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Monday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Calm wind.
Tuesday, Jan. 4 -- Sunny, with a high near 60.
Tuesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 43.
Wednesday, Jan. 5 -- Sunny, with a high near 65.
Wednesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 47.
Thursday, Jan. 6 -- Sunny, with a high near 70.
