Plenty of sunshine is in store the rest of this week in Fontana, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Tuesday, July 21 -- Sunny, with a high near 91. Light southwest wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 64. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday, July 22 -- Sunny, with a high near 88. Light west wind increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday night -- Increasing clouds, with a low around 59.
Thursday, July 23 -- Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 86.
Thursday night -- Clear, with a low around 60.
Friday, July 24 -- Sunny, with a high near 89.
Friday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 61.
Saturday, July 25 -- Sunny, with a high near 90.
