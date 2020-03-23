Fontana is saying goodbye to the rainfall which drenched the area on the night of March 22 and the morning of March 23, but the precipitation could come back later in the week, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Tuesday, March 24 -- Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday night -- Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light in the evening.
Wednesday, March 25 -- Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday night -- A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Thursday, March 26 -- A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Thursday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.
