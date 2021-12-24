Christmastime looks like a very soggy time in Fontana this year.
Rain is expected to continue to fall at various times during the holiday weekend, causing streets to be flooded in some areas.
Here is the forecast from the National Weather Service:
Friday, Dec. 24 -- Showers, mainly before 10 a.m. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 54. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Friday night -- A slight chance of showers before 10 p.m., then a slight chance of showers after 4 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Christmas Day, Saturday, Dec. 25 -- Showers, mainly after 4 p.m. High near 52. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday night -- Showers, mainly before 4 a.m. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 43. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Sunday, Dec. 26 -- A slight chance of showers before 10 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
