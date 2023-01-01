More rain is expected in Fontana at various times this week as the New Year gets under way, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
New Year's Day, Sunday, Jan. 1 -- A chance of showers, mainly before 10 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. West wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. East wind around 5 mph.
Monday, Jan. 2 -- A chance of showers after 4 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday night -- A chance of showers before 10 p.m, then a chance of rain after 10 p.m. Cloudy, with a low around 45. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tuesday, Jan. 3 -- A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tuesday night -- Rain likely, mainly after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Wednesday, Jan. 4 -- Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Wednesday night -- Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Thursday, Jan. 5 -- Rain, mainly before 4 p.m. The rain could be heavy at times. Cloudy, with a high near 57.
