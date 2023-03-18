More rain will be on the way this week in Fontana, according to the National Weather Service.
The heaviest precipitation is expected to take place on Tuesday, March 21.
Here is the forecast:
Sunday, March 19 — A slight chance of showers after 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Sunday night — A chance of showers, mainly after 11 p.m. Cloudy, with a low around 51. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday, March 20 — A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday night — A chance of showers before 11 p.m., then rain likely after 11 p.m. The rain could be heavy at times. Cloudy, with a low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Tuesday, March 21 — Rain. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 53. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Tuesday night — Rain before 11 p.m., then showers likely after 11 p.m. Cloudy, with a low around 44.
Wednesday, March 22 — Showers likely, mainly after 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52.
Wednesday night — A chance of showers before 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.