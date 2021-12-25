Fontana and the rest of the Inland Empire has been soaked by rain in recent days, and more precipitation is in the forecast this week, according to the National Weather Service.
Authorities are urging motorists to be careful because several accidents caused by the rain have been reported in the local area.
Strong showers are likely to hit Fontana on Monday, Dec. 27, and there will be a chance of rain in the following days as well.
Here is the outlook:
Sunday, Dec. 26 -- A chance of rain before 11 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday night -- A slight chance of showers after 5 a.m. Increasing clouds, with a low around 39. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 10 percent.
Monday, Dec. 27 -- Showers, mainly after 11 a.m. High near 49. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Monday NightShowers, mainly before 11pm. Low around 38. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tuesday, Dec. 28 -- Partly sunny, with a high near 48.
Tuesday night -- A slight chance of showers after 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Wednesday, Dec. 29 -- A chance of showers, mainly after 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.