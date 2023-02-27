More rain is on the way in Fontana, according to the National Weather Service.
The precipitation is expected to continue until Wednesday, March 1.
Here is the forecast:
Tuesday, Feb. 28 -- A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tuesday night -- Rain. Low around 43. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Wednesday, March 1 -- Rain, mainly before 10 a.m. High near 49. Breezy, with a west wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Wednesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 34. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Thursday, March 2 -- Sunny, with a high near 57.
