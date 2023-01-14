More rain is expected to soak Fontana on Sunday, Jan. 15 and Monday, Jan. 16, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Sunday, Jan. 15 -- A chance of showers, mainly before 10 a.m., then rain likely after 4 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday night -- Rain. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 46. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
M.L. King Day, Monday, Jan. 16 -- Rain. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 55. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Monday night -- Showers likely, mainly before 10 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tuesday, Jan. 17 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.
