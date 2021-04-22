Fontana residents will experience some cloudy and cool weather in the upcoming days, and then rain is expected to return early next week, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Thursday, April 22 -- Patchy drizzle with a slight chance of showers before 11 a.m. Cloudy through mid morning, then becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Thursday night -- Increasing clouds, with a low around 52. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday, April 23 -- Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 71. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Friday night -- Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday, April 24 -- Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 73. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Saturday night -- Patchy fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Sunday, April 25 -- Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 69.
Sunday night -- Showers likely, mainly after 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Monday, April 26 -- Showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63.
Monday night -- A chance of showers, mainly before 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Tuesday, April 27 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.
