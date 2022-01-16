Fontana will have mostly sunny skies during the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend, but there will be a chance of rain on Tuesday, Jan. 18, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Sunday, Jan. 16 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. North wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Sunday night -- Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
M.L. King Day, Monday, Jan. 17 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Monday night -- A chance of showers, mainly before 4 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday, Jan. 18 -- A slight chance of showers before 10 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tuesday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Wednesday, Jan. 19 -- Sunny, with a high near 68.
