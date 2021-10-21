Fontana will have mostly sunny skies during the next few days, according to the National Weather Service.
However, temperatures will drop over the weekend, and there will be a chance of rain early next week.
Here is the forecast:
Thursday, Oct. 21 — Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday night — Mostly clear, with a low around 54. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday, Oct. 22 — Sunny, with a high near 74. Light west wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Friday night — Patchy fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low around 54. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
Saturday, Oct. 23 — Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 67. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday night — Patchy fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.
