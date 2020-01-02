Fontana will have mostly sunny skies in the upcoming days, with breezy conditions and temperatures in the 60s, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Thursday, Jan. 2 -- Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with a north wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.
Thursday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. North wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Friday, Jan. 3 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the morning.
Friday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Calm wind.
Saturday, Jan. 4 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.
