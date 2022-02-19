Temperatures will cool down and there will be a likelihood of rain in Fontana this week, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Sunday, Feb. 20 -- Sunny, with a high near 71. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Sunday night -- A chance of showers after 4 a.m. Increasing clouds, with a low around 49. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Washington's birthday, Monday, Feb. 21 -- A chance of showers, mainly before 10 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday night -- A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tuesday, Feb. 22 -- A chance of showers, mainly after 10 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday night -- Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Wednesday, Feb. 23 -- A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
