The New Year will begin with sunny skies and temperatures in the 60s in Fontana, according to the National Weather Service.
A wind advisory has been announced for Thursday, Dec. 31, with gusts as high as 35 mph.
Friday, Jan. 1 will be sunny and breezy, with a high of 62.
Here is the forecast:
Thursday, Dec. 31 -- Sunny, with a high near 62. Light north wind increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.
Thursday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.
New Year's Day, Friday, Jan. 1 -- Sunny, with a high near 62. North wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.
Friday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 47. North wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday, Jan. 2 -- Sunny, with a high near 62. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Saturday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Sunday, Jan. 3 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.
