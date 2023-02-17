The weather will be cool, but it will still be a nice holiday weekend for Fontana residents, according to the National Weather Service.
The skies will be sunny and temperatures will be in the high 60s during the Washington’s birthday weekend (Feb. 18-20).
Here is the forecast:
Saturday, Feb. 18 — Sunny, with a high near 68. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Saturday night — Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday, Feb. 19 — Sunny, with a high near 69. North wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Sunday night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Washington’s birthday, Monday, Feb. 20 — Sunny, with a high near 68.
