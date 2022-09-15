Nice weather is in store for the weekend (Sept. 16-18) in Fontana, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Friday, Sept. 16 — Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Friday night — Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday, Sept. 17 — Sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Saturday night — Patchy fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 58. West wind 5 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Sunday, Sept. 18 — Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 79.
