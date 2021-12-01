Fontana will have nice weather during the upcoming days, with temperatures in the 70s, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Thursday, Dec. 2 -- Sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday, Dec. 3 -- Sunny, with a high near 75. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Friday NightMostly clear, with a low around 51. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Saturday, Dec. 4 -- Sunny, with a high near 74.
Saturday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 51.
Sunday, Dec. 5 -- Sunny, with a high near 79.
