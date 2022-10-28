A nice weekend with sunny skies is in the forecast for Fontana, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the outlook:
Saturday, Oct. 29 — Sunny, with a high near 79. North wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday night — Mostly clear, with a low around 54. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Sunday, Oct. 30 — Sunny, with a high near 81. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Sunday night — Clear, with a low around 55.
