The hot weather will continue in Fontana, but there aren’t any more thunderstorms and lightning strikes in the forecast, according to the National Weather Service.
On June 22, despite high temperatures, the city suddenly got hit by some rainfall as well as lightning, which struck a utility pole and transformer at Citrus and Ivy avenues, causing a fire. Some neighborhoods briefly lost power.
No additional precipitation is imminent, but temperatures are expected to stay in the 90s for several days.
Here is the outlook:
Friday, June 24 — Sunny, with a high near 95. Light southwest wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Friday night — Clear, with a low around 66. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Saturday, June 25 — Sunny, with a high near 97. Light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Saturday night — Clear, with a low around 68.
Sunday, June 26 — Sunny, with a high near 99.
