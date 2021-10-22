There will be partly sunny skies in Fontana over the weekend of Oct. 23-24, but then rain is expected to drench the area on Monday, Oct. 25, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Saturday, Oct. 23 — Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 68. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday night — Patchy fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Sunday, Oct. 24 — Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 70. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday night — A slight chance of showers after 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Monday, Oct. 25 — Showers likely. The rain could be heavy at times. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Monday night — A chance of showers before 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.
