Rain is likely to fall, off and on, in Fontana during the upcoming days, and public safety officials are urging residents to drive very carefully on the wet roadways.
Traffic collisions were reported in the local area on the rainy night of Jan. 22 and morning of Jan. 23, including a three-vehicle crash in the 9400 block of Fontana Avenue.
In the early morning hours, a truck crashed and rolled over into a traffic signal box, cutting off the power to the traffic signals at Sierra Avenue and S. Highland Avenue. Crews worked to restore the power.
In Rialto, multiple vehicles were involved in a collision at Cedar and Rialto avenues.
Here is the weather forecast:
Sunday, Jan. 24 -- Showers likely after 4 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 55. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday night -- Showers. Low around 43. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Monday, Jan. 25 -- A chance of showers before 4 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Monday night -- A slight chance of rain and snow showers after 10 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tuesday, Jan. 26 -- Sunny, with a high near 52.
