Fontana residents will enjoy pleasant, sunny weather this weekend (Nov. 6-7), according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Saturday, Nov. 6 — Sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday night — Mostly clear, with a low around 54. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Sunday, Nov. 7 — Sunny, with a high near 73. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.
