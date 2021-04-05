Pleasant temperatures and sunny skies are in the forecast for Fontana this week, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the outlook:
Monday, April 5 -- Sunny, with a high near 77. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Monday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday, April 6 -- Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Light west wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday, April 7 -- Sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 55.
Thursday, April 8 -- Sunny, with a high near 79.
Thursday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 53.
Friday, April 9 -- Sunny, with a high near 79.
Friday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 53.
Saturday, April 10 -- Sunny, with a high near 79.
