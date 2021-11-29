Pleasant temperatures in the 80s are expected in Fontana in the upcoming days, accompanied by some breezy conditions starting on Tuesday, Nov. 30, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Monday, Nov. 29 — Sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Monday night — Clear, with a low around 57. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the evening.
Tuesday, Nov. 30 — Sunny, with a high near 83. North wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Tuesday night — Mostly clear, with a low around 59. North wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Wednesday, Dec. 1 — Sunny, with a high near 82. North wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.
Wednesday night — Mostly clear, with a low around 56.
