Pleasant temperatures in the 70s will continue through this weekend in Fontana, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Thursday, Nov. 18 — Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Friday, Nov. 19 — Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Friday night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday, Nov. 20 — Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. North wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Saturday night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy.
Sunday, Nov. 21 — Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy.
