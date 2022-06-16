Temperatures will drop down again and it will be a pleasant weekend in Fontana, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Friday, June 17 -- Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 82. Light southwest wind increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Friday night -- Patchy fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Saturday, June 18 -- Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Saturday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Sunday, June 19 -- Sunny, with a high near 84.
