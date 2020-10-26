Powerful Santa Ana winds continued to batter the Fontana area, with gusts reaching 50 miles per hour at times on Monday, Oct. 26.
A red flag warning and a high wind warning will remain in place through Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 27.
On Monday, multiple big rigs were blown over by the winds on Interstate 15 in Fontana.
In addition, a small fire was reported on Foothill Boulevard in western Fontana.
At least one large tree and a light pole were knocked over by the gusts.
Here is the forecast:
Tuesday, Oct. 27 -- Sunny, with a high near 74. Windy, with a north wind 15 to 20 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.
Tuesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 48. North wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday, Oct. 28 -- Sunny, with a high near 78. North wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday night -- Clear, with a low around 49.
Thursday, Oct. 29 -- Sunny, with a high near 80.
Thursday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 51.
