A fire weather watch has been announced for Fontana starting on Friday, Nov. 18, with very strong winds expected to blast the city once again, according to the National Weather Service.
Cold wind gusts could reach 55 miles per hour on Friday night and then 60 mph on Saturday, Nov. 19.
The Santa Ana winds were also howling throughout the Inland Empire earlier this week, and in a neighborhood in nearby Ontario, a large tree blew over onto a street, preventing drivers from accessing the road on the morning of Nov. 16.
“Finally a man went back to his house and grabbed a saw. He started chopping off branches so we could get through the area,” said Debbie Hornaday, a school counselor in Fontana.
The Fontana Police Department issued a warning about the winds on Facebook.
“Hold onto those hats, wigs, eyelashes, umbrellas, and car doors. Be especially vigilant for the high-speed and unmanned shopping carts. Also watch for down power lines and trees,” the P.D. said. “As always, slow down, drive safer, and if you see something say something.”
The San Bernardino County Fire Department is extremely concerned about the potential for wildfires.
“Another Santa Ana event is on the horizon for Friday night-Saturday. Elevated to critical fire weather conditions will be a concern for this weekend given the low relative humidity and drier "fuels" expected,’ the National Weather Service said.
In the overnight hours of Nov. 15-16, a wind-whipped fire in southern Fontana burned multiple buildings and vehicles.
—— HERE is the forecast:
Friday, Nov. 18 — Sunny, with a high near 69. North wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.
Friday night — Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Windy, with a north wind 30 to 40 mph, with gusts as high as 55 mph.
Saturday, Nov. 19 — Sunny, with a high near 65. Windy, with a north wind 35 to 40 mph, with gusts as high as 60 mph.
Saturday night — Clear, with a low around 45. Windy.
Sunday, Nov. 20 — Sunny, with a high near 70.
