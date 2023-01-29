Rain is likely to fall in Fontana on Monday, Jan. 30, and windy conditions will follow, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Monday, Jan. 30 -- Showers likely, mainly before 4 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday night -- A chance of showers before 10 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Windy, with a north wind 20 to 25 mph increasing to 30 to 35 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday, Jan. 31 -- Sunny, with a high near 55. Windy, with a north wind 35 to 40 mph decreasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.